High School Sports Results Saturday, October 12th

GIRLS TENNIS:

8AA Section Individual Tournament - St. Cloud Crush's Paige Tarrolly advances to the State Tournament in singles, it is her 4th straight State Tennis tournament appearance.

Singles -

Quarterfinals

Paige Tarrolly, St. Cloud Crush def Madi Anderson, Moorhead 6-0, 6-1

Semi-Finals

Paige Tarrolly, St. Cloud Crush def. Bailey Rupp, Bemidji 6-0, 6-1

Finals

Paige Tarrolly, St. Cloud Crush def. Avery Gagnon, Annandale 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Quarterfinals

Lill/ Fuhlhart, Fergus Falls def Sadie Mclean/ Sophia Erickson, St. Cloud Crush 6-3, 7-6

The Individual State Tournament will take place October 24-25 at The University of Minnesota Baseline Tennis Center.

FOOTBALL:

Milaca 22, Brooklyn Center 18

VOLLEYBALL:

Benilde St Margaret's Dig Pink Invite

St. Cloud Cathedral went 2 and 2 in the tournament.

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Holy Family 1 (19-25, 25-21, 17-15)

Mahtomedi 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 1 (25-12, 25-27, 15-10)

DeLaSalle 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 0 (27-25, 25-22)

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, New Life Academy 1 (25-19, 23-25, 16-14)

St. Cloud stats on the day

Ellie Voth 9 Digs / 13 Blocks / 38 Kills / 3 Aces

Sophia Sinclair: 6 Blocks / 21 Kills

Katelyn Bauer: 4 Aces

Finley Polipnick: 30 Digs / 14 Kills / 1 Ace / 5 Blocks

Maddy Schroeder: 15 Kills / 11 Blocks

Katie Reuter: 49 Digs / 3 Aces

Sam Dingmann: 5 Aces

Moundsview High School Invitational:

Litchfield went 2-2 in the tourney.

Litchfield 2, Richfield 1 (25-13, 23-25, 15-8)

Litchfield 2, Buffalo 1 (25-27, 25-23, 15-8)

Litchfield 1, Hopkins 2 (22-25, 25-16, 12-15)

St. Paul Central 2, Litchfield 1 (16-25, 25-18, 15-13)

GIRLS SOCCER:

Class 1A, Section 8 South Subsection Championship

Albany 0, St. Cloud Cathedral 4 - For the Crusaders, Amelia Newiger had 2 goals, Emily Schaupp and Bayley Schneider had one goal apiece, and Bridget Torborg led the back line to hold Albany to only one shot on net. St. Cloud heads to the Section 8A Championship game against East Grand Forks at 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

Little Falls 0, Alexandria 7 - Class 2A, Section 8 Semifinal

Rocori 1, St. Cloud Tech 9 - Class 2A, Section 8 Semifinal

BOYS SOCCER:

St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Melrose 0: Jacob Oliver had 3 goals and Griffin Sturm had an unassisted goal on a penalty kick for the Crusaders. Cathedral (18-0-0) advances to the Section 8A Finals on Tuesday.

