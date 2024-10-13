High School Sports Results Saturday, October 12th

High School Sports Results Saturday, October 12th

photo courtesy of Brianna Keller

GIRLS TENNIS:
8AA Section Individual Tournament  - St. Cloud Crush's Paige Tarrolly advances to the State Tournament in singles, it is her 4th straight State Tennis tournament appearance.
Singles -
Quarterfinals
Paige Tarrolly, St. Cloud Crush def Madi Anderson, Moorhead 6-0, 6-1

Semi-Finals
Paige Tarrolly, St. Cloud Crush def. Bailey Rupp, Bemidji 6-0, 6-1
Finals
Paige Tarrolly, St. Cloud Crush def. Avery Gagnon, Annandale 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Quarterfinals
Lill/ Fuhlhart, Fergus Falls def Sadie Mclean/ Sophia Erickson, St. Cloud Crush 6-3, 7-6
The Individual State Tournament will take place October 24-25 at The University of Minnesota Baseline Tennis Center.
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
photo - Andrew Ritter
loading...

FOOTBALL:

Milaca 22, Brooklyn Center 18

VOLLEYBALL:
Benilde St Margaret's Dig Pink Invite
St. Cloud Cathedral went 2 and 2 in the tournament.
St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Holy Family 1 (19-25, 25-21, 17-15)
Mahtomedi 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 1 (25-12, 25-27, 15-10)
DeLaSalle 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 0 (27-25, 25-22)
St. Cloud Cathedral 2, New Life Academy 1 (25-19, 23-25, 16-14)

St. Cloud stats on the day
Ellie Voth 9 Digs / 13 Blocks / 38 Kills / 3 Aces
Sophia Sinclair: 6 Blocks / 21 Kills
Katelyn Bauer:  4 Aces
Finley Polipnick:  30 Digs / 14 Kills / 1 Ace / 5 Blocks
Maddy Schroeder:  15 Kills / 11 Blocks
Katie Reuter:  49 Digs / 3 Aces
Sam Dingmann: 5 Aces

Moundsview High School Invitational:
Litchfield went 2-2 in the tourney.
Litchfield 2, Richfield 1 (25-13, 23-25, 15-8)
Litchfield 2, Buffalo 1 (25-27, 25-23, 15-8)
Litchfield 1, Hopkins 2 (22-25, 25-16, 12-15)
St. Paul Central 2, Litchfield 1 (16-25, 25-18, 15-13)

GIRLS SOCCER:
Class 1A, Section 8 South Subsection Championship
Albany 0, St. Cloud Cathedral 4 - For the CrusadersAmelia Newiger had 2 goals, Emily Schaupp and Bayley Schneider had one goal apiece, and Bridget Torborg led the back line to hold Albany to only one shot on net.   St. Cloud heads to the Section 8A Championship game against East Grand Forks at 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

Little Falls 0, Alexandria 7 - Class 2A, Section 8 Semifinal

Rocori 1, St. Cloud Tech 9 - Class 2A, Section 8 Semifinal

photo - Andrew Ritter
loading...

BOYS SOCCER:

St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Melrose 0:  Jacob Oliver had 3 goals and Griffin Sturm had an unassisted goal on a penalty kick for the Crusaders.  Cathedral (18-0-0) advances to the Section 8A Finals on Tuesday.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.
Filed Under: St. Cloud area high school sports results, St. Cloud area high school sports scores, St. Cloud Cathedral soccer
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON