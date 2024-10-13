High School Sports Results Saturday, October 12th
GIRLS TENNIS:
8AA Section Individual Tournament - St. Cloud Crush's Paige Tarrolly advances to the State Tournament in singles, it is her 4th straight State Tennis tournament appearance.
Singles -
Quarterfinals
Paige Tarrolly, St. Cloud Crush def Madi Anderson, Moorhead 6-0, 6-1
FOOTBALL:
Milaca 22, Brooklyn Center 18
VOLLEYBALL:
Benilde St Margaret's Dig Pink Invite
St. Cloud Cathedral went 2 and 2 in the tournament.
St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Holy Family 1 (19-25, 25-21, 17-15)
Mahtomedi 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 1 (25-12, 25-27, 15-10)
DeLaSalle 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 0 (27-25, 25-22)
St. Cloud Cathedral 2, New Life Academy 1 (25-19, 23-25, 16-14)
St. Cloud stats on the day
Ellie Voth 9 Digs / 13 Blocks / 38 Kills / 3 Aces
Sophia Sinclair: 6 Blocks / 21 Kills
Katelyn Bauer: 4 Aces
Finley Polipnick: 30 Digs / 14 Kills / 1 Ace / 5 Blocks
Maddy Schroeder: 15 Kills / 11 Blocks
Katie Reuter: 49 Digs / 3 Aces
Sam Dingmann: 5 Aces
Moundsview High School Invitational:
Litchfield went 2-2 in the tourney.
Litchfield 2, Richfield 1 (25-13, 23-25, 15-8)
Litchfield 2, Buffalo 1 (25-27, 25-23, 15-8)
Litchfield 1, Hopkins 2 (22-25, 25-16, 12-15)
St. Paul Central 2, Litchfield 1 (16-25, 25-18, 15-13)
GIRLS SOCCER:
Class 1A, Section 8 South Subsection Championship
Albany 0, St. Cloud Cathedral 4 - For the Crusaders, Amelia Newiger had 2 goals, Emily Schaupp and Bayley Schneider had one goal apiece, and Bridget Torborg led the back line to hold Albany to only one shot on net. St. Cloud heads to the Section 8A Championship game against East Grand Forks at 7:30 pm on Tuesday.
Little Falls 0, Alexandria 7 - Class 2A, Section 8 Semifinal
Rocori 1, St. Cloud Tech 9 - Class 2A, Section 8 Semifinal
BOYS SOCCER:
St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Melrose 0: Jacob Oliver had 3 goals and Griffin Sturm had an unassisted goal on a penalty kick for the Crusaders. Cathedral (18-0-0) advances to the Section 8A Finals on Tuesday.
