High School Sports Results Friday, October 4th
FOOTBALL:
St. Cloud Apollo 7, Annandale 62: Braylon Fobbe threw 3-TD passes and Cameron Ergen had 2 rushing touchdowns to lead the Cardinals.
Foley 12, Big Lake 16
St. Cloud Tech 14, Brainerd 42
Sauk Rapids-Rice 66, Cambridge-Isanti 22
Maple Lake 0, Eden Valley-Watkins 2
Kimball 34, Holdingford 8: Devin Gruba had a 35 yard interception return for a touchdown for Kimball.
Watertown-Mayer 21. Litchfield 48
Fergus Falls 42, Little Falls 14
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead 31, Melrose 14
Dassel-Cokato 41, Milaca 7
Sartell 14, Moorhead 52: Austin Lahr had a passing touchdown to Levi Frieler and Tyson Newville-Larson has a 42 yard touchdown run for the Sabres.
Glencoe-Silver Lake 0, New London-Spicer 21
Osakis 52, Paynesville 8
Sauk Centre 14, Pierz 50
Becker 30, Rocori 14: Grant Tylutki and Dylan Thompson each had a rushing TD for the Spartans.
Royalton 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 21: Henry Schloe had 2 passing TD for the Crusaders.
Rockford 7, Albany 43: The Huskies' Boone Roemeling had 4-TD passes, three of them going to Ethan Meyer.
