Hermina A. “Hermie” Albers, 90, Luxemburg

May 25, 1934 – June 23, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Luxemburg for Hermina A. “Hermie” Albers, age 90, of Luxemburg. Hermie passed away June 23, 2024 at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Mitchell Bechtold will officiate. Burial of her urn will take place in the St. Wendelin’s Parish Cemetery in Luxemburg.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, both at the church’s Mary Hall in Luxemburg. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Hermie was born on May 25, 1934 in Pearl Lake to Joe and Rose (Holthaus) Kunkel. Hermie married Kenneth J. Albers on August 24, 1954 at St. Wendelin Church in Luxemburg. Hermie was a homemaker on the farm. She loved to quilt, cook, can, play cards and garden alongside her husband, Ken. She had a passion for volunteering at St. Wendelin School where she made costumes for the Christmas play every year and helped bring Santa to visit the school children every December. She was a member of St. Anne’s Christian Women, and the St. Wendelin Quilt Group. Hermie was also instrumental in starting St. Wendelin Donut Sunday and the St. Wendelin Welcoming Committee. She will be remembered for her generosity, her love of family, always having the first rhubarb pie baked before anyone else and always having a cup of coffee ready when you visited.

She is survived by her sons: Ron (Sheila), Tim, Doug (Jody), Jeff (Nancy), and Randy (Kathy), grandchildren: Rachel (Andy) Varner, Emily (Jeremy) Salzbrun, Nikki (Curt) Schaefer, Kenny, Krissy (Cory) Christle, and Kendra (Dan) Stein, 13 great grandchildren, siblings: Beatrice Ackley, Joannie (Butch) Helget, Delrose Kuykendall, brother-in-law Dick Kulus, sister-in-law Sadie Kunkel and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Rose Kunkel, husband Kenneth (2020), brothers: Harold, Donald, Victor, David, Daniel and Alphonse Kunkel, sisters: Bridget Wagner and Vera Kulus, brothers-in-law Wilfred Wagner, Neil Ackley, and Gene Kuykendall, sisters-in-law Helen Kunkel, Viola Kunkel, Janet Kunkel, Gertrude Kunkel, and Heather Kunkel, and grandson Dominic Albers.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Wendelin Catholic School.