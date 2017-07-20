Henry H. Mackedanz, 91, Paynesville

July 2, 1926 - July 18, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, July 24th at 11:00 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Henry H. Mackedanz, age 91, of Paynesville, who died on Tuesday at Koronis Manor surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday between 4:00-8:00 PM at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, and on Monday one hour prior to services.

Henry was born July 2nd, 1926 in Roscoe to Ferdinand and Theresa (Kunstleben) Mackedanz. He married Mary Thomes on September 15th, 1947 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. He lived in Paynesville all of his married life. He was employed as a salesman for Bresson Implement, truck driver for North American and later was employed for Cold Spring Granite. Henry retired in 1989. He drove school bus for many years. He was a volunteer for the Paynesville Fire Dept., umpired many games in Central Minnesota and was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council # 3820.

His favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing, playing cards and gardening. He loved the Vikings and Twins. Henry loved being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Mary, children, Michael Mackedanz (Sharon) Paynesville, Linda Leither, Rogers, Patti Hinnenkamp (Ron) Long Prairie, Mark Mackedanz (Mary) Paynesville, Roger Mackedanz (Bobbi) Ham Lake, 10 grandchildren, Kristi Mackedanz, Ryan Mackedanz, Lonnie Leither (Sonya), Leann Barott (Cal), Jessica Snegosky (Alex), Dustin Hinnekamp (Lorena), Mitchell Mackedanz, Marissa Silbernagel (Abram), Tyler Mackedanz (Cailin), and Adam Mackedanz(Kelli), 8 great-grandchildren, sister Gertrude Thomes, Cold Spring and many nieces and nephews.