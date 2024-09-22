Hennepin Arts Taking Applications For Apprenticeship Program
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Hennepin Arts is accepting applications for a Broadway apprenticeship program. Hennepin Arts in partnership with Broadway Across America is taking applications for the Black Theatre Coalition (BTC) Regional Apprenticeship program through October 18th.
The nationwide educational apprenticeship takes place over 14 weeks and is offered to college students and early career professionals to get an introduction to the business of touring Broadway. Apprentices will learn about operations, ticketing, marketing strategy, and more.
Students pursuing degrees in fields like Arts Administration, Marketing, Communications, and Theater are encouraged to apply.
