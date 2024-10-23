Helen M. Ressemann, 90, Richmond

May 4, 1934 - October 20, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Helen M. Ressemann age 90, who died Sunday, October 20, 2024, at her home. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the church gathering space.

Helen was born on May 4, 1934, in Richmond, MN to Gregor and Helen (Torborg) Heying. She married Wilfred “Manny” Ressemann on July 30, 1955, in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN. Helen belonged to the Christian Women and delivered Meals on Wheels for over 30 years. Her grandchildren were her biggest joy.

Survivors include her children, Karen (Vince) Moebeck, Gregg (Delores), Tim (JoAnn), and Amy (Jeff) Nelson; grandchildren, Chad (Alyssa), Eric (Emily), Dustin (Angie), Karissa (Jerad), Zach, Austin, Madison (Hunter), Kaitlyn (Sam), Alexandra (Ben), Will, Ben (Shelby); great-grandchildren, Kyla, Tessa, Veronica, Vivian, Maxwell, Rhett, Kinslee, Hayes, Brooklyn, Collin, and one on the way; sisters, Dot (Butch) Illig, Peggy Anderson, Cathy Thelen; and sister-in-law, Lorrie Bruner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred “Manny” (2020); siblings, Gene Heying, Millie Berndt, Eileen Becker, Julie Nierenhausen, Verna Stanis, Germaine Rausch; sisters-in-law, Ruth Worm and Lorraine Fischer.