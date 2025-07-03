January 1, 1934 - July 1, 2025

Daniel Funeral Home Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christan Burial celebrating the life of Helen Cecelia Lauer, age 91, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Helen passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Benedict Living in Cold Spring. Reverend Robert Harren will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at St. John Cantius on Wednesday.

Helen was born on January 1, 1934 to Joseph and Marie (Backes) Lauer in St. Martin. She moved to St. Cloud in 1951 and graduated from Tech High School in 1952. Helen worked at Herberger’s for over 39 years.

She enjoyed spending time with her nieces & nephews and great nieces and nephews. Helen was a very Devote Catholic.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ulrich, Thomas, Joseph Lauer Jr., sister, Martha Saatzer.

She was a caring and loving person.