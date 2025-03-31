Heavy Snow Possible in Central Minnesota This Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another spring storm will arrive Tuesday morning, with heavy snow expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon and last through Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for western to central Minnesota, where the highest chance of heavy snow exists.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze are possible.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

