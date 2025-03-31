Heavy Snow Possible in Central Minnesota This Week

Heavy Snow Possible in Central Minnesota This Week

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another spring storm will arrive Tuesday morning, with heavy snow expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon and last through Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for western to central Minnesota, where the highest chance of heavy snow exists.

National Weather Service
loading...

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze are possible.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit Litchfield, Minnesota With Us

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON