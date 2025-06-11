UNDATED (WJON News) -- A few strong thunderstorms are possible along the Iowa border on Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain is possible along the I-90 corridor with totals of around 1" through Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, ongoing showers and storms over southern Minnesota will slowly lift north into central Minnesota and western Wisconsin through Friday.

Rainfall totals of 1-2" with locally higher amounts are expected by Friday evening. If storms repeat over the same location, rainfall totals may exceed 3-4+" and may result in localized flooding, especially in southern Minnesota.

The clouds and rain will keep temperatures cool.

An active weather pattern is expected through next week, with thunderstorm chances returning late Sunday and continuing through early next week.

St. Cloud has had .79 of an inch of rain so far in June, which is nearly a half inch below normal.

We're also about a half-inch below normal for precipitation for the year to date.

