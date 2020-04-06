Health Matters; The Latest on Covid-19 [PODCAST]

Today on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by Dr. George Morris from CentraCare and Stearns County Public Health Director Renee Frauendienst.  Dr. Morris indicated that he now recommends that everyone wear masks.  We discussed Covid-19 testing, immunity, proper social distancing, and more.  Listen to the 4-part conversation below.

 

 

 

 

Health Matters airs from 9:10-10 a.m. Mondays and Saturdays on WJON.  Get the latest from CentraCare on Covid19.  Check out information from Stearns County Public Health here.

