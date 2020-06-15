Health Matters; Protect Yourself From the Sun [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Matt Flory of the American Cancer Society. The topic of discussion was primarily on skin cancer. Matt says sun screen is so important for everyone and especially those with fair skin. Parents should protect their children by applying sun screen every 2 to 3 hours while they are exposed to the sun. Listen to my conversation with Matt.

Matt suggested that when kids are swimming to make sure sunscreen is re-applied more often. If people have moles Matt suggested monitoring those to make sure they don't change shape or size and if they do to get those checked out by your doctor.

Like many cancers early detection is important according to Flory in regards to skin cancer. Wearing hats, sunglasses and seeking shade are good ideas when exposed to the sun for periods of time.