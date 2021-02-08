Health Matters; Inflammation with Dr. Baumgartner [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by Dr. Joel Baumgartner from Rejuv Medical to talk about "Inflammation". He says inflammation doesn't always have to be bad. Dr. Baumgartner says degeneration is bad while inflammation can be good. He says if someone has a injured ankle they can see inflammation in the area signaling healing but sometimes the inflammation can be too much. Inflammation can be caused by a lack of sleep, what we eat, stress and many other triggers. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

Dr. Baumgartner says at Rejuv Medical they can help treat inflammation in a variety of ways. He says PRP and Stem Cell replacement can be options for those looking to solve what has been chronic pain. Baumgartner says all Stem Cell replacement procedures involve PRP as part of the process to help trigger healing. Many people use anti-inflammatory pills to help with pain but he says some of those can have long-term negative effects. He warns against depending on those to get through chronic inflammation. He also suggests stretching, a proper diet, enough sleep, reduce stress and exercise meant to support the problem area.

Health Matters airs on WJON Mondays and Saturdays from 9:10-10.

