Health Matters; Covid-19 Vaccine In November? [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics. Our topic discussion this week was vaccines. He says the whole world is working on finding and testing a vaccine for Covid-19. Dr. Smith says because trials are happening now if everything goes as well as possible a vaccine could be available for some people in the United States by November. Smith says those of highest risk and front line workers would be the first to get the vaccine. Listen to our conversation below.

Smith says for us to reach the level of herd immunity we need 70 to 80 percent of people to have immunity to the virus. Ways to get to that percentage would be through vaccinations or for people to have had the virus and recover. Smith says it is preferred that 60 to 70 percent of the population chooses to get the vaccination to get to the herd immunity necessary.