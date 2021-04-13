This week on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by Dr. Emily Corman from St. Cloud Pediatrics. Corman says Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials for people under 16 years of age and under is underway. The timeline for when kids can receive the vaccine is uncertain at this time. Corman says it could be hard for the general population to get to herd immunity with kids not receiving the vaccine. Corman says she has had children in the clinic with Covid-19 and severity of symptoms has varied. Listen to to our 4-part conversation below.

Typical kids sicknesses and injuries in the spring include allergies, late season flu, poison ivy, head injuries and sun burns. Corman says people can develop allergies at any age and treatments have greatly improved over time. She says over the counter antihistamines are effective for kids and adults on bad allergy days. She says if someone suffers from allergies year round they can take medication daily. Kids spend lots of time outdoors in the spring and summer months. Corman says wearing a helmet while riding a bike is very important to eliminate head injuries and sun block while spending time outdoors in the sun is especially important to young people. The highest level of protection should be applied to very young kids when outside in the sun with a re-application every 2 hours and more often if they are spending time on or near a lake.

WJON's Health Matters program airs Mondays and Saturdays from 9:10-10 on WJON.

