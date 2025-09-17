February 23, 1938 - September 12, 2025

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Harvey M. Mohs, age 87, of St. Joseph, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Harvey passed away peacefully on Friday, September 12, 2025, surrounded by loved ones at the Gardens of Foley.

Reverend Bradley Jenniges, OSB will preside over the service. Following the Mass, his urn will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour before the service. Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Born on February 23, 1938, in St. Cloud to Alois and Genevieve (Fruth) Mohs, Harvey proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He married Mary Jo Barthelemy on May 30, 1963, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. Together, they made their home in St. Joseph before later moving to Waite Park.

Throughout his life, Harvey worked as a Nursing Assistant at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud, a maintenance technician at the College of St. Benedict, and earlier as a carpenter. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and formerly belonged to the Waite Park Legion Silver Star Post #428.

He found joy in life’s simple pleasures—morning meals at Kay’s Kitchen, reading, country music on the porch, car races, and air shows with family. In his younger years, he loved playing cribbage and horseshoes with his brothers, affectionately known as “the three amigos.” Later in life, he cherished outdoor walks with his children, grandchildren, and his favorite four legged walking partner, Loki.

He is survived by his children: Todd (Nancy) of Salem, AL; Gail Schloesser of St. Joseph; and Jodi (Rich) Erkens of Rice; along with seven grandchildren: Brianne (Steven) Fleming, Keri (Chris) Wagenmaker, Brandon Schloesser, Riley, Jack, Reid, and Jacob Erkens; and four great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind sisters Sadie Kunkel, Eileen (Donald) Roeder, Dodie Ruegemer; brother-in-law Jim Ryczyk; sister-in-law Rollie Mohs; and many nieces and nephews.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Mary Jo (2015), son-in-law Mark, brothers Alban, William (Phyllis), and Gordon, and sisters Delores (Virgil) Winter and Carol Ryczyk.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the VA adult day program and Home for a day for helping Harvey remain at home as long as possible, and to the compassionate caregivers at the Gardens of Foley and Moments Hospice for their exceptional support during his final years.