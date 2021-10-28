Harvey J. Roske, 75, St. Joseph

April 18, 1946 - October 26, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Harvey J. Roske, age 75, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Blane Wasnie, OSB will officiate. Entombment will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday all at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Harvey was born on April 18, 1946 to John and Bernadette (Rennie) Roske in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up on the family farm in St. Joseph and eventually took over the farming operations. Originally the farm operated as a dairy farm, but was eventually converted to a beef cattle and cash crop farm in 2005. Farming was Harvey’s true passion, and he enjoyed being in his combine and chopper running his other company, Roske’s Custom Chopping. Harvey met the love of his life, Delphine Olson in 2004 in St. Cloud. Together they enjoyed going dancing and living farm life. Harvey also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, often inviting them to ride along with him in his combine and chopper.

Harvey is survived by his fiancé, Delphine Olson; children, Vern (Leah), John (Lisa), Mary (Jim) Fiedler, Ron and Tina Ethen; four grandchildren; siblings, Roger (Kathy), Marlin (Jean), and Mary Lou (Dale) Rausch; sisters-in-law, Marlene, Kathy and Diane; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Larry, Ralph and Kenny.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.