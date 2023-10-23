Harold M. Loch, 83, Sartell

October 9, 1940 – October 21, 2023

Memorial services celebrating the life of Harold M. Loch, 83 of Sartell will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 27, 2023 at The Waters Church in Sartell. Harold passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Pastor Doug Vagle will officiate. Burial will be private.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Harold was born on October 9, 1940 at home in Meeker County to the late Hubert and Theresa (Hennen) Loch. He graduated from Eden Valley High School and proudly served in the US Army. He married Sharon Krumrie on September 15, 1962 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Watkins. Harold was employed at Wenner Hardware. He was a member of the Eden Valley American Legion Post #381.

Harold enjoyed wood working, fishing, playing cards, casino trips and above all spending time with loved ones.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon; children, Harold Jr. (Lori) of Florida, Ronald (Andrea) of Alexandria, Rhonda (Jim) Schwagel of Sartell, Richard (Marjorie) of Texas, David (Michele) of St. Joseph, Craig (Stephanie) of Hutchinson, Justin (Heather) of Oregon; daughter-in-law, Lois Loch; 20 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister, Betty Neu; and sister-in-law, Rosie Loch.

He was preceded in death by his son, John in 2018; great grandson, Finnegan; brothers, Vernon and Leo; and sisters, Dorothy Leither and Leona Weiss.

A heartfelt thank you to Good Shepherd Community and CentraCare Hospice.

Memorials are preferred.