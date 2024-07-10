Harold Legatt, 90, Sartell and formerly of Rice

June 5, 1934 - July 10, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 PM Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Harold Legatt, 90 of Sartell and formerly of Rice who passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at the VA Medical Center in St. Coud. The Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial with full military honors will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11:45 AM on Tuesday at the church in Rice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Harold was born June 5, 1934 in St. Cloud to Blaise & Mae (Long) Legatt. He served his country in the United States Army. He married Annette Omann on November 23, 1953 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Harold worked as a mail carrier for many years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, Knights of Columbus, Bishop Busch Council # 9138, Rice American Legion Post # 473, St. Stephen Lions Club (charter member), Loyal Order of the Moose, # 1400. Harold enjoyed spending time watching Twins Baseball and Vikings football, restoring old cars and tractors, and playing cards.

He is survived by his wife Annette of Sartell; children, Susan Janski of Waite Park; Jerry (Sandra) of Rice; Mary Jo of St. Cloud; Ray (Lu) of Rice; Steve (Melissa) of Rice; sisters and brother, Virginia Fiedler of Rice; Rosemary Lodermeier of St. Joseph; Marlene Lodermeier of Sartell; Richard Legatt of Watertown, SD; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom.

Special thank you to the staff at Edgewood in Sartell and the VA Hospital for their special care to Harold.