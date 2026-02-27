June 12, 1926 – February 25, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Harold L. Imholte, age 99, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at his home in Watkins. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud with full military honors.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Harold was born on June 12, 1926, in Clear Lake to Frank and Dora (Hofmann) Imholte. He served honorably in the United State Army during the Korean War. Harold married Elsie Hinkemeyer on March 30, 1978, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He farmed with his brother for many years and also owned and operated Pallansch’s Custom Draperies with Elsie. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the St. Cloud Eastside V.F. W. Post #4847, and the Waite Park American Legion Post #428.

Harold enjoyed hunting and fishing, trapping, painting homes, and cutting down trees. He was a very devoted Catholic and prayed the Rosary daily. Harold was also very loyal to all of his family.

He is survived by his sister Marie Boras; and many nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Elsie in 1986; special friend, Cecelia Lenarz; siblings, Cyrilla Valley, Jerome, Leonard, Andrew, Norman, Hillary Imholte and Fidelia Mruz.

A Special Thank You to Ecumen Home Care and Hospice for all the care given to Harold.