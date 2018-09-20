Harlen Berndt, 76, Long Prairie

February 7, 1942 - September 19, 2018

Memorial service will be at 2 pm Friday October 5, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Harlen Berndt who died Wednesday September 19, 2018 at CentraCare Long Prairie Hospital. The Rev. Paul Twist will officiate and burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Friday October 5th at the funeral home in Long Prairie.

Harlen was born February 7, 1942 in Long Prairie Township to Gilbert Edwin & Anna M. (Thielen) Berndt. Harlen farmed on the family farm his entire life. Harlen enjoyed farming, raising livestock, growing produce and selling it at the farmers market.

He is survived by his brother, Lavern H. Berndt of Big Lake. He is preceded in death by his parents.