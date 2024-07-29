St. Joseph Company Breaking Ground on New Facility

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph company is breaking ground on a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

Hansen & Company Woodworks is holding a groundbreaking Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at its new address at 2040 Jasmine Court.

President and Founder Adam Hansen the significant expansion will increase its casework manufacturing capacity by 400 percent with a jump from 150 to 500 cabinets per day.

The $20 million project includes a 92,000-square-foot facility, with what they say may be the most fully automated frameless Batch One Cabinet Line in North America.

Aligned with this vision, HCo is investing over $120,000 in educational programs and training through partnerships with local higher education providers. The advanced skills acquired will create an opportunity for a 20% wage increase.

Hansen & Company is consolidating from five locations to two as a significant move towards streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency.

The company says the expansion will elevate its presence in the national market. They are also launching a new cabinet design.

Hansen & Company Woodworks has been in operation since 2004.

