Family will be having private family services for Gwenda L. Gravelle, age 67, who passed away Tuesday at her home.

Gwen was born March 1, 1958 in St. Cloud to Eugene Brown and Delores (Brown) Brown.

She married Douglas Gravelle on June 18, 1977 at Church of Annunciation in Mayhew Lake.

Gwen was a homemaker who enjoyed being home and raising her children. She was a selfless caretaker and compassionate woman who loved spending time with her family.

Gwen is survived by her children, Doug Gravelle Jr. of Sartell, Michelle Gravelle of Sauk Rapids, and Melissa Holland of Sartell; grandchildren, Shawn, Haley, Dylan, Mishayla, Michael, Alexanna, Mariah and Amira; great grandchildren, Ramon, Mia, Sumaree, Adaline and Winston; siblings, Barb (Don) Gravelle of Rice, John (Judy) Brown of Bowlus, Tim (Dolly) Brown of St. Cloud, Scott Brown (Tammy Eveslage) of Rice, and Jackie (Matt) Fountain of Royalton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Doug in 2022; brother, Geno; and sister, Michele.