BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A woman has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in a backyard.

On Saturday at about 1:00 p.m., Big Lake Police received a report of suspicious activity near the area of Fair Meadows and Driftwood Circle, in the City of Big Lake.

Initial information was that a handgun was fired multiple times, into the ground, by an individual in the backyard of a home.

As deputies responded to the area, a second caller reported similar information and a description of the shooter.

The alleged shooter returned to the yard matched the physical description provided by witnesses, and was taken into custody without further incident. The woman was found in possession of spent bullet casings.

She was booked into Sherburne County Jail for Felony-Reckless Discharge in a Municipality and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

There were no injuries reported. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

