Greg Steil, 35, Richmond

December 16, 1989 - February 24, 2025

On December 16, 1989, Greg Steil entered this world and immediately completed the family puzzle as the little brother - and glued everything into place. Tragically, Greg left our world far too soon in a car accident on February 24th, 2025.

If you spent time with Greg, you probably knew about the things he loved: his family, his boyfriend Adam, spending time fixing anything! He often told us all: “anything can be fixed!”, from broken tv’s to his collection of vintage gaming systems. Greg loved spending time in nature- hiking, exploring and experiencing- always with a camera out to capture the memories.

Greg was a gentle soul who was known for being the best listener. He always had time for his many friends and family. He was quick to offer support or a helping hand- but even quicker to quote Dumb and Dumber or another favorite movie line by line.

Greg was so happy to be planning a bright future with his favorite person, the love of his life, his boyfriend Adam. He will be deeply missed by his parents, Michael and Joan Steil; boyfriend, Adam Eggert; siblings, Amy (Chris) Zabinski and Eric (Christina) Steil; nephews, Caleb (girlfriend, Jasmine), Connor, Lincoln and Hudson; best friend, Greg Danielson; grandparents, John and Irma Heinen; and many other friends and family members.

A visitation honoring Greg’s life will be held beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 8th, 2025, at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Our evening will conclude with a remembrance service beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m.