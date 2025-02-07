Great River Children’s Museum Preparing To Start Hiring Staff

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We've been talking about it for years and now the Great River Children's Museum in downtown St. Cloud is just a few months away from opening its doors.

Jon Noyes was recently hired as the Vice President of Operations. He says he's been busy writing job descriptions for the various positions that will need to be filled.

One of the primary roles that we are going to be hiring for shortly is our floor team. These are the folks who are out on the floor engaging with the kids and families, being the face of what we do. We plan to have that posted on our website soon.

Other roles that will need to be filled include a Facilities Manager, Guest Experiences & Admissions Manager, and a Vice President of Experience.

Noyes says eventually they'll also be offering internships and work-study opportunities for college students.

Noyes says soon memberships will be going on sale.

A membership means for yourself and your family it gives you access to the museum for the full year, so you are able to come in and take advantage of the exhibits and not pay an admission charge each time.

Noyes says future field trip opportunities will also be available soon for schools, homeschool groups, and other educational organizations.

The Great River Children's Museum will have over 31,000 square feet of space with eight core exhibits. There will also be a rotating exhibit gallery, teaching kitchen and rooftop deck. A community gathering space will be available for workshops, birthday parties, corporate retreats, and other group rentals.

They are hoping for a late spring opening.

The Great River Children's Museum will be the second largest children's museum in Minnesota behind the Minnesota Children's Museum in St. Paul.

