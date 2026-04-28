Sauk Rapids-Rice High School will be performing the Seussification of Romeo and Juliet Thursday-Saturday. Storm Spring Play Director Cami Sells joined me on WJON. She describes the play as a whimsical comedic spin on Shakespeare's classic Romeo and Juliet. Sells says they started rehearing for the show in early March.

Photo courtesy of Cami Sells Photo courtesy of Cami Sells loading...

Describes the Show

Sells says the characters and the language reflects what you may hear from the Dr. Suess world. She says the play is very vibrant, colorful and is an adventurous performance. Sells says the story follows the Shakespeare story with a few twists. She says the kids have had so much fun bringing this world to life.

Photo courtesy of Cami Sells Photo courtesy of Cami Sells loading...

When

The shows will take place at the Performing Arts Center at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 1pm and 5pm. The shows are open to the public. Sells says the kids are super excited to perform.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Cami Sells, click below.