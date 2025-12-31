ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Great River Children's Museum in downtown St. Cloud has only been open for half a year, but it is already racking up some impressive numbers.

Story from June:

It says that since its Grand Opening in June, they've had over 52,000 people come through their doors. The visitors have come from over 1,100 zip codes and 41 different states. Over 1,000 memberships have been sold. They've hosted nine field trips so far. Volunteers have helped out with over 2,100 hours logged so far.

Great River Children's Museum, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Noon Year's Eve Event on Wednesday

Looking ahead to the new year, the Great River Children's Museum will host MLK Family Day on Saturday, January 15th, with free admission thanks to sponsorships. Pajama Play and Storytime is on Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and Teaching Kitchen will be on select Fridays.



