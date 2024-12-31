Cannery Row Performing Friday Night in St. Cloud

Cannery Row Performing Friday Night in St. Cloud

Submitted Photo

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fans of folk music will have several opportunities to be entertained in the new year.

The non-profit organization Granite City Folk Society has been scheduling regular concerts in St. Cloud for about the past 20 years. They have performances scheduled twice a month through this coming May.

This Friday it's Cannery Row at 7:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church near downtown St. Cloud. Band member Dean Severson says they are looking forward to playing in that venue.

The acoustics and the sound are just so good there.  A lot of the places we play most of the time the acoustics are not always great.  The First Presbyterian sound guy is just excellent.

Tickets are $15 plus a service charge.  They'll be $20 at the door.  Student tickets are $10 each.

Granite City Folk Society has a concert on the first Friday of each month at First Presbyterian Church.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

They also do a monthly concert at Bo Diddley's in St. Cloud. Next up is Friday, January 17th with Karen Mal and David Stoddard.

Tickets for this show are $20 plus a service charge, or $25 at the door.

First Presbyterian Concerts:
1/3 - Cannery Row
2/7 - David Francey
3/7 - Pieta Brown
4/4 - John Gorka
5./2 - Charlie Parr

Bo Diddley's Concerts:
1/17 - Karen Mal & David Stoddard
2/21 - Good Morning Belam Duo
3/14 - Two Crows for Comfort
4/18 - Boston Imposters
5/16 - Collapsing Stars

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Melissa Etheridge & Jewel at The Ledge, 2024

The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park continues to bring in more and more big name/headlining acts. On August 1st, 2024 the venue had the double headliners of Melissa Etheridge and Jewel. Check out these photos from the big show.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON