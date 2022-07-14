Grace O. Weidner, 94, St. Cloud

August 25, 1927 - July 9, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Grace O. Weidner, age 94, of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate.

Entombment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday at the Church.

Grace was born on August 26, 1927 in Albany to John and Lila (Hanauer) Wellenstein. She married Charles R. Weidner in 1954 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. She volunteered then worked at the St. Cloud Library. Grace was an active member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

Grace enjoyed nature, sunsets, fishing, line dancing, and exercising at Whitney Senior Center. She made excellent Rice Krispie Bars.

She is survived by her children, Jack (Linda) of Evergreen, CO, Kathy (Mike) Otte of St. Cloud, Bob (Karen) of St. Cloud, Mike (Shirley) of Porter, TX, Phil (Judy Norton) Lakewood, CO; grandchildren, Kaylan, Dan, Jon, Michael, Lucas, Melissa, and Jenna; great-grandchildren, Zariah, ZaKiya, and Ripp; and extended family and friends.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charlie in 2012; brothers and sister, Wally, Melvin, and Joan.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of St Benedict’s Senior Community and CentraCare Hospice for all the care given to Grace during her stay.