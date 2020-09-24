Governor Walz Activates National Guard For Vice Presidents Visit

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz has activated the Minnesota National Guard.

The move was made to provide additional security and assist local law enforcement surrounding Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Minnesota Thursday.

Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans, we have asked the Minnesota National Guard to assist in keeping the peace.

The Minnesota National Guard is currently mobilizing 100 soldiers as well as providing equipment and facilities needed to support public safety services.