A celebration of life will be held for Gordon “Gordy” Glenz at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville, MN, on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 11:00am. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00am, prior to the service at the funeral home. Gordy, 93, of Paynesville, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 1, 2025 at the Paynesville Healthcare Center.

Gordon Arthur Glenz was born on June 10, 1932 to Arthur and Estella (Gordon) Glenz in Regal, MN. He attended the Regal school house and was called to work back at the farm. He took pride in the disciplines and knowledge he had growing up on the farm. He married Helen Gronli in Hawick, Mn in 1952. Gordy worked installing natural gas pipes across 14 States, doing this work for nearly a decade. He then went on to start his business, Glenz Sand & Gravel, where he worked for over 20 years. In the early years, he and friends built a track in Paynesville and had a couple of years racing stock cars. Gordy enjoyed keeping busy, mowing the lawn, deer hunting, spearfishing, fox hunting (back in the day), and spending time with his family. He was down to Earth, firm, decisive, and quick witted.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Helen; children, Patrick Glenz, Dawn (Mark) Schramel, Michael (Debora) Glenz, Vonda (Pat) Christian; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Gordy was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Velda Robbins, Donald Glenz, Fern Hertzberg, Betty Mauer, and Betsy Kingsriter.