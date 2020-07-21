Gordon L. Cluka, 89, Little Falls

April 30, 1931 - July 17, 2020

Gordon L. Cluka, age 89 of Little Falls passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. He was born April 17, 1931 in Clarissa to John and Louella (Sarff) Cluka and grew up in that area. Gordon served his country in both the United States Marine Corps (1951-1954) and the United States Air Force (1955-1959). After leaving the military, Gordon settled in the Washington DC area, where he became a renowned chef and master baker. In August 1990 he returned to Minnesota and spent the rest of his life in Little Falls, working at Pete and Joys Bakery until his retirement. Gordon had a great sense of humor; he was the best story teller. His many nieces and nephews considered him to be their favorite uncle. He had a love for beagles and over the years rescued many of them from shelters, they were like his children to him.

Gordon was preceded in death by his partner of 52 years, Chris Miller, his parents, John and Louella, brothers, William Robert, Roy, David and John, sisters, Mamie Nelson, Dorothy Claseman and Edna Evenson. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

At Gordon’s request there will be no funeral service. A private interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.