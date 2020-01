The Gopher men's basketball team fell 83-78 in double overtime at Purdue Thursday night. The Gophers are now 7-6 overall this season and 1-2 in Big Ten Conference play.

Minnesota got huge games from Daniel Oturu, who posted 29 points and pulled down 18 rebounds, and Marcus Carr, who scored 27 points.

The Gophers will try to bounce back Sunday evening when they play against Northwestern at Williams Arena. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.