Gopher Football Releases Revised 2020 Schedule

The University of Minnesota released its revised football schedule for the 2020 season. The Gophers will play exclusively against Big Ten opponents this season, with ten games on the schedule.

The release from the University of Minnesota included the caveat "if games are contested..."

Originally scheduled games against non-conference opponents Florida Atlantic, Tennessee Tech and BYU have been scrapped, while a conference game against Indiana has been added to the schedule.

The Gophers' top receiver, Rashod Bateman, recently announced that he will not play this season and will instead prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft individually.

2020 SCHEDULE (Home games in BOLD)

Sept. 5 – at Michigan State

Sept. 12 – Michigan

Sept. 19 – Iowa

Sept. 26 – at Wisconsin

Oct. 3 – at Nebraska

Oct. 10 – Indiana

Oct. 24 – Purdue

Oct. 31 – at Illinois

Nov. 14 – Northwestern

Nov. 21 – at Maryland