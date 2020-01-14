Gopher Football Finishes in Top 10 in Final AP Poll

UNDATED -- The University of Minnesota football team ended the season ranked No. 10 in the final AP Poll. The No. 10 ranking is the highest for the Gophers to end the season since it was also ranked No. 10 at the conclusion on the 1962 season.

Minnesota won 11 games in a season for the first time since 1904 and won seven Big Ten games for the first time ever.

The Gophers beat two AP Top 10 opponents (No. 5 Penn State and No. 9 Auburn) for the first time since 1956 and their No. 7 ranking on Nov. 10, was the highest for the school since it was ranked No. 5 on Nov. 19, 1962.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. LSU (62) 15-0 1550 1

2. Clemson 14-1 1487 3

3. Ohio St. 13-1 1426 2

4. Georgia 12-2 1336 5

5. Oregon 12-2 1249 7

6. Florida 11-2 1211 6

7. Oklahoma 12-2 1179 4

8. Alabama 11-2 1159 9

9. Penn St. 11-2 1038 13

10. Minnesota 11-2 952 16

11. Wisconsin 10-4 883 11

12. Notre Dame 11-2 879 14

13. Baylor 11-3 827 8

14. Auburn 9-4 726 9

15. Iowa 10-3 699 19

16. Utah 11-3 543 12

17. Memphis 12-2 528 15

18. Michigan 9-4 468 17

19. Appalachian St. 13-1 466 20

20. Navy 11-2 415 21

21. Cincinnati 11-3 343 23

22. Air Force 11-2 209 24

23. Boise St. 12-2 188 18

24. UCF 10-3 78 NR

25. Texas 8-5 69 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, FAU 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28,

Southern Cal 16, San Diego St. 13, Arizona St. 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8,

California 6, Louisiana Tech 2, North Dakota St. 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas St. 2,

Louisiana-Lafayette 2.