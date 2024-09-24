Spotlight: Gnarly Bard Theater Planning Busy October

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The owner of the Gnarly Bard Theater in downtown St. Cloud is excited about his first full season.

Bubba Hollenhorst bought the former Black Box Theater about a year ago.

Rehearsals are now underway for the production of In The Next Room, a Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee in 2010.

It's a funny show, it's farcical, it's got a lot of humor that people are going to enjoy. At the heart of it is the story of a husband and a wife, a doctor in the 1880s, the dawn of electricity in the home, and his wife who feels ignored and unseen in their marriage.

The seven actors in the cast are a mix of St. Cloud and Twin Cities-based performers.

It will be on the Gnarly Bard stage the last two weekends in October.

It is the first of four shows they are planning for their first season.

A statewide singing competition with a $10,000 prize is also coming to downtown St. Cloud. The Minnesota Sings contest will be at Gnarly Bard Theater on Saturday, October 12th.

It's a singing competition that has gone town by town for the last 10 years. This year is their 10th anniversary. They've invited back their previous champions and any of the top three finishers in the previous nine years. Everybody gets to sing one song.

Hollenhorst says there will be 27 performers. That event is almost sold out already.

On Saturday, October 5th there will be an evening of Billy Joel and Ben Folds music on the Gnarly Bard stage.

Gnarly Bard Theater is located at 804 West St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud.

