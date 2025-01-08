Spotlight: Comedian Performing Friday at Gnarly Bard

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A national headlining comedian will be performing in downtown St. Cloud.

Andrew Sleighter will do his stand-up routine this Friday at Gnarly Bard Theater.

Andrew's been on Conan, James Cordon, he was on Last Comic Standing, he's done some writing and sketch work on Comedy Central, and a number of other things.

Gnarly Bard owner Bubba Hollenhorst says about 70 percent of the tickets for the show have been sold so far. That's at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Other upcoming shows at the theater include the Pianist Envy Band: An Evening of Ray Charles and Rufus Wainwright on Saturday, January 18th, Project 37 hosting a show on January 25th, and Custom Controller - Classic Video Game Band on February 8th.

Hollenhorst says tickets for their next play "Exit Pursued by a Bear" will go on sale on January 24th. Tickets for their plays and musicals typically have been selling out.

You can sign up for their newsletter or watch their website for the latest shows coming to the Gnarly Bard Theater on West St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud.

Tuesday at 12:20 p.m. WJON's News @ Noon Show has a segment called "Spotlight" where we feature the different entertainment venues around the St. Cloud metro area and the shows and performances they have on their schedule.

