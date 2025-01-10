Glenn R. Brix, 71, Avon

January 2, 1954 - January 8, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel, for Glenn R. Brix, age 71, of Avon, who passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Reverend Gregory Mastey will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the Church in St. Wendel. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home in St. Joseph.

Glenn was born on January 2, 1954 in St. Cloud to Roman and Louise (Borgerding) Brix. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. Glenn married Kathy Riesner on April 30, 1977 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. He worked as a garbage truck driver for many years and also owned and operated Avon Coffin Works. Glenn was very proud to pass the business to his son, Jake.

Glenn enjoyed woodworking, sitting on his porch and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathy; children Jake (Beth) of Holdingford; Julianna (Todd) Kuhn of Albany; grandchildren, Abigail, Ella, Ryann, Kael, Emily, Addi; brothers, Lloyd and Tim Brix; and extended family and friends.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Roger and Bruce Brix.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center for all the care given to Glenn.