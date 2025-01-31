Ginger A. Hinkemeyer, 81, Waite Park

March 13, 1943 - January 30, 2025

Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM and a Memorial Service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Saint Cloud for Virginia “Ginger” Hinkemeyer, age 81 of Waite Park who passed away Thursday, January 30, 2025 at her home in Waite Park. Following the service there will be a private burial at Assumption Cemetery.

Ginger was born March 13, 1943 to George and Delores (Reinardy) Koch in Saint Cloud. She married Duane Hinkemeyer and together they had four children. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Apollo High School from 1977 until her retirement in 2007. In retirement she worked part-time at the Hallmark store until very recently.

Ginger met many special friends in multiple bridge clubs. She enjoyed golfing and gardening and always looked forward to going up-north. She had an adventurous spirit who was always ready for a fast ride in an ATV. Vacationing with her sisters and brother-in-law was always an adventure. She cherished time with family. Her kids and grandkids especially looked forward to “cookie day” when they would all go to her house to bake Christmas Cookies.

Ginger is survived by her daughters, Sue (Tim) Borresch of St. Joseph, Jill (Brent) Rapaway of Sartell and; son Rick (Valerie) Hinkemeyer of Rice; grandchildren, Daniel (Becca) Rapaway, Marissa (Justin) Hamann, Trent and Allison Hinkemeyer; great grandchildren Kinsley and Colton Rapaway and Maverick Hamann; brothers Ken(Marilyn) Koch of Minnetonka and Jim (Jackie) Koch of Pepin, WI; Sisters Kathy Trinkle of Longview Washington, Jackie Funk of Burnsville and Lani (Jim Fellman) Reinert of Apache Junction, AZ.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Kim Hinkemeyer and former husband Duane Hinkemeyer.