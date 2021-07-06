Gilbert O. Hamann, 86

January 29, 1935 - July 5, 2021

Gilbert O. Hamann, age 86 died Monday, July 5 at Assumption Home. A visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 12 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. The visitation will continue Tuesday, July 13 from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Gilbert was born on the family farm in Albany, MN, January 29, 1935, to Otto and Linda (Klug) Hamann. He married Gloria Froland on September 30, 1967, in Starbuck, MN. Gilbert served in the U.S. Army from February 1958 – December 1959. He worked as an Electrician at Frigidaire in St. Cloud. He was an avid outdoorsman, his passion was the farm where he could nurture the land, flowers, trees, and his garden.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Gloria; sons, Greg (Darla), Galen (Heather), Glen (Melissa); brothers, Eldo (Marian), Norman (Carol); grandchildren, Dakota (Amanda), Aria, Alyssa, Aislynn, Olivia, Samuel, Nicholas, Carson; and great-grandson, Easton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother James (Shirley).