Gilbert H. “Gib” Koopmeiners, 93, Luxemburg

December 3, 1930 - June 13, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Gilbert H. “Gib” Koopmeiners, 93, of Luxemburg will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Gib passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Mary Hall in Luxemburg. The Knights of Columbus will pray at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Mary Hall. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Gib was born on December 3, 1930 in Freeport to Henry and Olivia (Pohlman) Koopmeiners. He proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was an accounting officer at the Minnesota Correctional Facility retiring in August 1991. Gib married Marcella Ettl on June 12, 1956 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany and was blessed with six children. They lived in St. Cloud until 1969 when they built a home in the country on 20 acres east of Luxemberg. He enjoyed nature, wildlife, fishing, gardening, playing cards, telling jokes and old-time music. Gib was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the St. Wendelin Church Choir for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sally; children, Anna Mae (Doug) Lambert, Louann (Loren) Bosmans, Joyce (Jeff) Mace, Lloyd (Marlene) Koopmeiners, Lanita (Steve) Agrimson, Mary (Bob) Endres; 14 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brothers, Arthur, Clarence and Jerome Koopmeiners; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, Emma and William Lambert; brothers, Urban and Eugene Koopmeiners; and sisters, Agnes Steinemann, Annella Hollermann and Mary Goeser.

Memorials are preferred to St. Wendelin’s Church, St. Wendelin’s Knights of Columbus or to St. Croix Hospice.