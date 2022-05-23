Gerard F. “Jerry” Langer, 63, St. Cloud

May 29, 1958 - May 21, 2022

attachment-Jerry Langer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Gerard F. “Jerry” Langer, age 63, of St. Cloud. Jerry passed away on Saturday, May 21 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin after 9:30 on Friday at the church.

Jerry was born May 29, 1958 in Pierz, MN to Carl and Martha (Koll) Langer. He spent his childhood on a farm southwest of Genola with family. He graduated from Healy High School in Pierz and went on to get a degree in Accounting from the Brainerd Vo-Tech. He worked for the State of Minnesota as an accountant from 1978 until retirement. He was an active member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, BINGO and getting together with family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his sister Cathy Paquin of Monticello, nieces and nephews Tina (Brian Jones), Sara (Joe Storkamp), John Langer and Jeff (Jen Langer), great nieces and nephews, and close friends Don Tschida and Carol Langer.

Preceding Jerry in death were his parents, brothers John, Larry, and Jerome, sister Mary, infant sister Theresa, brother-in-law Jim Paquin and sister-in-law Pat Langer.

Memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association.

Jerry will be sadly missed by family and friends.