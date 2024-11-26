Gerald “Jerry” J. Hovanes, 75, Sauk Rapids

September 7, 1950 - November 24, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Gerald J. Hovanes, known affectionately as “Jerry” or “Kingfish,” who passed away peacefully on November 24, 2024. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 will pray at 6:30 p.m., followed by parish prayers at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Born on September 7, 1950, to Andrew Sr. and Mary (Sufka) Hovanes in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Jerry was raised in Sauk Rapids, where he attended Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School before continuing his education at Sauk Rapids High School, from which he graduated in 1968.

Jerry’s early years were shaped by his work at his family’s service station, where he learned the trades of pumping gas, servicing cars, and towing—skills passed down from his father, Andrew Sr. He later attended St. Cloud State University for one year but soon realized his path lay elsewhere, prompting his enlistment in the United States Army.

On March 17, 1970, Jerry began his military service, first undergoing basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, followed by further training at Fort Dix, New Jersey. He served with distinction in Vietnam from September 1, 1970, to October 29, 1971, where he earned the role of heavy-duty truck driver. Upon returning home, Jerry returned to his family’s business, Andy’s Standard Service, later known as Andy’s Towing. He and his brothers expanded the business from just three tow trucks to the largest fleet of heavy-duty tow trucks in the five-state region, a legacy they sold in April 2006.

Jerry married Joyce Ziebol April 26, 1974, at Sacred Heart Church in Sauk Rapids. Together, they built a life full of love and laughter, raising two children—Kristin and John—and creating a home rich with memories.

When not working, Jerry enjoyed a variety of hobbies and passions. He was an avid softball player, golfer, and deer hunter. Every year, he looked forward to his anniversary trips to Las Vegas with Joyce, as well as countless road trips to support his children and, later, his grandchildren at sporting events, parades, concerts, and many other activities.

Jerry’s commitment to his community and country extended beyond his family and business. A proud member of the VFW Post 6992, he served as Commander from 2000 to 2004 and achieved the esteemed honor of All-State Commander from 2001 to 2004. His dedication to the VFW continued through various roles, including Judge Advocate-Chief Inspector in 2006 and District Commander in 2010. He was a lifelong member of the VFW, The Moose, The Eagles, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Jerry’s legacy lives on in the hearts of his beloved family. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce; his children, Kristin and John Hannon, and John and Michelle Hovanes; and his grandchildren, Andrew and Annabelle Hannon, Alicia and Ryan Hovanes. He is also survived by his siblings, Steve (Karen) Hovanes, Susan Voit, and Joannie (Rod) Determan.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Sr. and Mary Hovanes, and his brother, Andy Hovanes Jr.