Gerald “Jerry” Bocik, 64, St. Joseph

July 24, 1956 - June 12, 2021

Gerald "Jerry" Bocik, 64, of St. Joseph, MN. Passed away peacefully on June 12th 2021 with family by his side after a long courageous battle with lung cancer at the St. Cloud Hospital. A celebration of life will be held in Chicago Illinois on a later date.

Jerry was born July 24th, 1956 to George and Martha Bocik in Chicago Illinois. Jerry served in the Marines from 1973-1975. Throughout his working life he had numerous jobs mainly working as a cable lineman. He was very knowledgeable with computers and enjoyed helping anyone who needed theirs fixed.

He is survived by: his Girlfriend/Partner of 26 years, Mary Connelly; four children: Angela, Mitchell, Tiffany and Amanda; four step-children: Doug, Eva, Rhonda and David "DJ". Eleven grandchildren; siblings: Donald, George, Jeanne, Barry and Barbara. He was proceeded in death by; his parents and two sisters, Linda and Dolly. Jerry is going to be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.