November 23, 1944 – January 6, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Gerald J. “Jerry” Becker, age 78, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jerry was born on November 23, 1944 to Jerome and Florine (Schafer) Becker in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up in the St. Cloud area and graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1962. After graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War from 1965 until 1967, working in military intelligence. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Marilyn M. Kuepers on May 30, 1968 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Jerry worked for Vision Ease as the Optical Manufacturing and Polishing Supervisor, retiring in 1999 after 37 years of service. After retirement, Jerry worked for Munsinger Gardens as a landscaper for 18 years. He was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428 and St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Jerry was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with family. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren; attending their events and being a consistent loving presence in their lives. He enjoyed going bowling, playing softball, painting, singing in the church choir, watching the Minnesota Wild and participating in classic car shows. He also enjoyed going on trips up north, especially to Grand Marais for vacation and fishing. Jerry was a “Jack of All Trades” and could often be found working on projects; whether restoring his classic 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix with his son Ben or working on his postage stamp yard, he always stayed busy. He will be remembered for his amazingly animated sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marilyn; children, Jill Herr and Ben (Rachel); grandchildren, Madeleine (Andrew) Masog and Owen, Addisen, Brielle, Isaac and Noah Becker; siblings, Bonnie (Dennis) Traugott, Brenda (Dale) Traut and Brian (Janet); and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents.

A special thank you to staff of the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center Building 49-1 for their loving and compassionate care of Jerry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Clares Monastery of Sauk Rapids or to Munsinger Gardens.