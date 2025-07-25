February 23, 1947 – July 21, 2025

Daniel Funeral Home Daniel Funeral Home loading...

George Sniezek, 77, took his final victory lap on Monday, July 21, 2025.

“Life’s too short to drive slow.”

George Sniezek, age 77, of St. Joseph, MN, passed away of natural causes after a hard fought battle with illness leaving a legacy of determination, horsepower, and unconditional love.

Born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on February 23, 1947 to Henry and Adeline Sniezek, George was a spirited soul from the start—a grease-under-the-nails kind of kid with a spark in his eye and a need for speed in his bones. After graduating from Tech Senior High School, George hit the open road as an over-the-road truck driver, racking up over a million accident-free miles. Through snowstorms, sunrises, and miles of middle-of-nowhere highways, George hauled freight and provided for his young family, earning the unofficial but undisputed title of “best driver.”

George married his high school sweetheart, Paulette, and together they raised two children—Todd and Shana—passing on independence, grit and the unmistakable thrill of a revving engine. After Paulette’s untimely passing in 1988, George was lucky to find love again after being set up on a blind date with Linda Viehauser, who became his faithful co-pilot for life’s next chapter. With Linda came her 10-year-old daughter, Amber, who quickly captured his heart.

George and Linda built a life in St. Joseph, Minnesota, eventually becoming snowbirds and spending winters in Apache Junction, Arizona—where George could soak up two of his greatest pleasures: the warm sun on his face and wind through his hair as he rode through the desert on his beloved Indian motorcycle. Right up until the end, Linda was by his side, her love unwavering and her loyalty as steady as the rumble of an engine.

When he wasn’t behind the wheel, on two wheels, or casting a line in search of walleye, George could usually be found at the local bowling alley, cracking jokes and staying sharp with his weekly league, which he remained part of until just this year.

But George’s true passion—the thing that set his heart racing—was racing. Specifically, tearing up the dirt at the Golden Spike Speedway in his iconic #17S B-modified car. George started racing in 1968, and won the Hobby Stock Championship in this first year. From that point on, he was a regular sight in the pits and on the podium. George was often the oldest driver out there—and just as often, the fastest. His legacy at the track lives on in clouds of dust, streaks of rubber, and a basement filled with trophies large enough to make any competitor take notice.

Known for his stubborn streak and his soft heart, George could argue like a champion and still wrap you in a bear hug five minutes later. Showing it in his own “George way” his love for his family ran deep—especially for his grandkids: Kevin, Beckett George, Isabel, Everett, and Zayd—each of whom he adored.

George is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; his children Todd (and son Kevin) of Daytona, FL; Shana (husband Jeff, and sons Beckett George and Everett) of Dorado, Puerto Rico; and Amber (husband Mahdi, and children Isabel and Zayd) of Minnetonka, MN. He also leaves behind a long list of siblings (Jim, Bob, Sr. Pat, and Mark), racing buddies, bowling teammates, fishing partners, and fellow road warriors who will no doubt keep his stories alive—some accurate, most embellished—for years to come.

He may be off the track now, but we like to think George is somewhere out there, pedal to the metal, engine roaring, wind in his hair (helmet optional), and that signature grin stretched wide across his face.

Godspeed, George. You lived loud, loved deeply, and drove like hell.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 19, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Reverend Bradley Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 18, 2025 and one hour prior to the service on Friday, all at the St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.