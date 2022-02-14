George N. “Nails” Ruhland, 77, Eden Valley

October 20, 1944 - February 12, 2022

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for George N. Ruhland, age 77, who passed away Saturday at his home surrounded by family. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley and one hour prior to the services Wednesday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

George was born October 20, 1944 to Leander and Lucy (Westrup) Ruhland. He honorably served our country in the United States Army. George married Mary Jo Shoeberl on May 14, 1966 in Rush City, MN. George was known for his great sense of humor. He told a lot of jokes, sometimes the same joke a hundred times. He liked to work and always worked until the job was done. George loved fixing things and was always looking for projects to do. He owned Ruhland Hardware for 33 years and Suds Hut in Eden Valley with his son Randy. George was a member of the Meeker Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, Eden Valley EDA, Eden Valley Fire and Rescue Squad, Chamber of Commerce, Assumption Building Committee, Eden Valley American Legion Post #381, Eden Valley Rental Corporation, Knights of Columbus, Koinonia Board, Assumption Guitar Group, and was a member of the Jaycees. He also made many mission trips with friends and family, TEC and REC retreats. He participated in the Eden Valley Bicentennial Celebration, and he went on several “nun runs” as he liked to call it. George loved deer hunting, fishing, playing cards, and travel. In 2000, he even went to Italy and met Pope Saint John Paul II. George also loved his family, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

George is survived by his wife, Mary Jo of Eden Valley; daughters and sons, Sister Mary Joanna of the Religious Sisters of Mercy of Alma MI, Randy (Julie Furey) Ruhland of Eden Valley, Melissa (Ernie “Hank” Junker) Ruhland of Maple Grove, and Brian (Mary) Ruhland of Rockville; sisters, Luella (Orville) Cremers, Mary Lee Ruhland, Jeanette (Tom) Erickson, and Irene (Ross) Rossmeisl; sisters-in-law, Rosie Becker, Barb Ruhland, and Mary Ann Ruhland; and two grandchildren, Ellie and Nathan Ruhland. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kay (George) Olson, Judy (Gene) McCann, Evelyn Ruhland, and Margaret Ruhland; brothers, Ralph Ruhland, Larry Ruhland, and Tom Ruhland; and brother-in-law, Phil Asfeld.