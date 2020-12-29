George M. Gazett, 82, Sauk Rapids

October 27, 1938 - December 26, 2020

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for George M. Gazett, age 82, of Sauk Rapids who died Saturday at his home. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church in Sauk Rapids.

George was born October 27, 1938 in St. Cloud to John & Marguerite (Blaske) Gazett. He graduated from Rice Grade School and Sauk Rapids High School where he played football, basketball, and track. George proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps from April 24, 1957-April 23, 1960. He married Evelyn Poganski on February 16, 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. George graduated from Anoka Ramsey Technical College with AAS degree and worked at Murphy Freight while attending college. He went on to work at National Bushing and after retiring from there worked at Larson Boats in Little Falls. George was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was an active member of Rice American Legion Post 473 and Color Guard. He was an avid golfer, loved watching and playing football, and loved going to Lake Belletaine in Nevis MN to spend time with family and friends. George enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved it when grand kids and grand puppy’s came to visit! He was fun loving, had a great sense of humor and lived life to the fullest!

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Evelyn of Sauk Rapids; sons, Gregory (Deborah) of Rice, Geoffrey (Holly) of Rice; grandchildren, Grayson and Kailey; sister, Marilyn Flores of Venice, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Daniel; grandchildren, Gabrielle Jo and Hailey Ann.