June 23, 1960 - June 7, 2022

George Lewis Belden, 61, born June 23, 1960, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2022, surrounded by family. The family has requested a private service in Owatonna.

George was born in Frederic, Wisconsin and grew up in St. Cloud. George went to high school at St. Cloud Tech, participating in cross country and band, and playing trombone. He graduated from St. Cloud State University completing an English and Philosophy degree. Later in life, he was employed at Aria as a handwriting associate. He was an avid sports fan enjoying the Twins, The Wild, Vikings, and many others.

George was predeceased by his grandparents, Lewis and Olive Bierman, George and Viola Belden, and father, James G. Belden. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann (Bierman) Belden, siblings, Jim Belden (Polly), Jeanne O’Neill, Jane Nystrom (Darrick), six nieces and nephews, and 11 great nieces and nephews.

Special appreciation to the St. Cloud Hospital CICU and ICU teams for all the special care and kindness shown to George and family.

George was a very caring and kind soul, he will be dearly missed and always remembered by his family and friends.