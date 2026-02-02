July 8, 1943 - January 30, 2026

Gene Welle, age 82, of Cold Spring died January 30, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Gene was born in Melrose to Anthony J. Welle and Mildred H. Eibensteiner. Gene served in the Army Reserves from 1962-1969. He married Jane Beier on September 12, 1964 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Regal, MN. Gene and Jane moved to Cold Spring in 1964 where Gene worked at the Cold Spring Granite Company. Gene liked working with electricity and started Welle Electric Company. He mentored many young men in the trade. Gene enjoyed snowmobiling, going to the cabin, visits with neighbors, friends and relatives. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Friends of Wakefield Township Sportsman Park.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; children Lyn (Brian) Bartholomay, Todd (Natalie) Welle; grandchildren Benton and Lauren Welle and Samuel and Eva Bartholomay; sisters Donna Nathe, Sandy (Paul) Feldewerd, and Lou (Jerry) Spanier; and sister-in-law Dorothy Welle.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; brother Tony Welle, Jr. and brother-in-law Maynard Nathe.